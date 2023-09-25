Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $43,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

