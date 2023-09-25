Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.30. 741,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

