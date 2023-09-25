Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 85,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 282,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $72.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

