Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 102,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

