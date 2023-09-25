TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Guggenheim

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $83.79 on Thursday. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.