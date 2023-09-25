TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Guggenheim

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company.
TKO Group Stock Performance
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
TKO Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
Insider Transactions at TKO Group
In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.
