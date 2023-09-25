Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Titan International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Titan International has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $823.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

In other news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,650 shares of company stock valued at $634,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Titan International by 800.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan International by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

