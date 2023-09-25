The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $394.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

