The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

