Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

