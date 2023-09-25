StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.94. 1,698,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average of $212.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.