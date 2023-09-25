StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.84. 277,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,367. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

