StockNews.com Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
ORIX Stock Performance
NYSE:IX opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $101.56.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
