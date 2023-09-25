StockNews.com Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

ORIX Stock Performance

NYSE:IX opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $101.56.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

About ORIX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ORIX by 31.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 242,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.