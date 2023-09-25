StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.42. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

