StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 5.3 %

DYNT opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.