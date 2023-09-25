StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

DGLY opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

