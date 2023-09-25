Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SRT. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Startek in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Startek had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Startek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

