Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SWK traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.20. 449,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,056. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

