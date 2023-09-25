SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,741. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.