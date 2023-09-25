Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 746,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

