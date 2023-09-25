Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

SLGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

SLGN stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 1,087.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

