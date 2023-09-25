Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,098. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $161.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

