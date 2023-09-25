Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.35.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.73. The stock had a trading volume of 903,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.11. The firm has a market cap of $211.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

