Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,492. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,478 shares of company stock worth $7,305,599. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

