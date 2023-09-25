Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.49. 3,056,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509,420. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

