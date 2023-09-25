Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 72.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.74. 291,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,701. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

