Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,269 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after buying an additional 98,401 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $326,053. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.94. 285,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

