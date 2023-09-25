Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is AtonRa Partners’ 8th Largest Position

AtonRa Partners lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.7% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.25. 3,770,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,552,290. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Scotiabank raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.