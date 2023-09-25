Security National Bank Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000. ASML comprises about 1.3% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $585.98. 307,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,739. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.15.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

