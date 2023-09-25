Security National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Security National Bank cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.27. 642,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,364. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

