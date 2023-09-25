Security National Bank Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Security National Bank cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.41. 153,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,269. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

