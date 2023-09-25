Security National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security National Bank trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $657.75. 206,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,898. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

