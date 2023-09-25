Security National Bank Has $312,000 Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Security National Bank reduced its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.92. 64,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,634. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.