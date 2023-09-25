Schear Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.78. 378,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,634. The company has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $330.76 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

