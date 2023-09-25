Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,816 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $397.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.45. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

