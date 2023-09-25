Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,571,029. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

