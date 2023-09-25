Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after buying an additional 361,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3,036.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 90,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 87,911 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

BP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.76. 4,038,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,700. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.