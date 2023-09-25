Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,642. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.79.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

