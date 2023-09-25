Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,459 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $71.28. 4,008,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,514. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

