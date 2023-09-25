Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 1,239 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in American Tower by 171.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMT traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.07. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

