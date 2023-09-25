Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE CRC opened at $55.24 on Thursday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in California Resources by 41.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

