Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 170,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,189. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $436.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,287,896 shares of company stock valued at $662,888,621. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.