Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RL. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.1 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.