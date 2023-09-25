Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.92. 197,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,051. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $260.89 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

