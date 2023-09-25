Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Power REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Power REIT by 75.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Power REIT by 71.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

