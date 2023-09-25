Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.98. 649,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

