Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,157,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,740,000 after buying an additional 266,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.