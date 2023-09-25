One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,835 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.0% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

COWZ opened at $48.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

