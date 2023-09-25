One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

