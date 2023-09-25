One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.46% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $19,616,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.