One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 4.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $111.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

